ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) – Back on Sept. 11, Arvada Police Officer Dillon Michael Vakoff, 27, was shot and killed while in the line of duty. Now, his family and friends are holding an honorary ride to ensure his sacrifice is not forgotten.

“Unfortunately, here we are again, just a little over a year after the loved Officer Beesley was taken from his family and community,” the ride’s organizers said in a post to the event page.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Texas Roadhouse in Arvada, located at 5515 Vance St., Vakoff’s friends, family, and those who want to honor the officer who put his life on the line for the community will begin the 60-mile-long commemorative ride.

According to the event page, the ride is open to motorcycles and cars and will conclude at the In Zone Sports Bar, located at 15600 West 44 Ave. in Golden. Following the conclusion of the ride, food, entertainment, a silent auction and other fundraising opportunities will be held.

One of those fundraising efforts is being made through the sale of commemorative blue and black bracelets that carry the Arvada officer’s name and a quote that reads, “That others may live.”

One of the ride’s organizers, Jessica Anne, will be at the event and will be selling these bracelets for $5 a piece, the proceeds of which go entirely to Vakoff’s family.

If you plan to participate, arrive well before 9 a.m. on Saturday in the west parking lot at the Texas Roadhouse so that you don’t miss a moment of the celebration of Officer Dillon Vakoff.