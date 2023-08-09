DENVER (KDVR) — It’s almost time for the leaves to start changing colors, and this year will be extra special. FOX31 spoke with an arborist who expects the leaves to be more vibrant than ever.

“This is going to be one of the most colorful seasons I’ve seen in 20 years,” said Jonathan Raleigh, a certified arborist at SavATree.

The color of the leaves will be different than in other years because it’s of the rainiest years in Colorado, said Raleigh.

According to FOX31’s meteorologist Travis Michels, Denver collected 17.7 inches of rain for the first half of the year and expects it to be one of the top 10 wettest years in Colorado if the precipitation continues.

The amount of rain affects the leaves because, with more moisture, there’s more growth.

“With the extra moisture, it brings up more nutrients from the root zone that enhance the fall colors. Trees are fuller and healthier with the proper watering so they will have better fall foliage,” said Raleigh.

As far as when Colorado is going to see fall leaves, according to Raleigh, it all depends on when the weather dips below 85 degrees for five consistent days. He expects to see a slow start to trees changing colors in late August, but peak season is more towards September and October.

While there’s still a month or two until peak season, make sure you book your favorite fall stays soon. You don’t want to miss out on one of the best seasons for fall foliage because all of the accomodations are reserved.