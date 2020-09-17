Fall colors will peak over next few weeks in Colorado; see our complete guide here

DENVER (KDVR) — Is the drought going to limit fall colors this year? It is possible. Leaves are already changing across the state but it may be short lived.
Severe drought will force fall color to emerge earlier than normal in Colorado’s mountains this season. You might recall last year it emerged later than normal after a huge winter and moisture surplus.
Expect to see patches where trees turn very early then drop leaves early. But, the majority of mountain zones will reach peak color during the times listed on our map.
Overall, the majority of mountain zones are running about a week early. This is especially true in the Southern Mountains where extreme drought has been in place since April. Trees are stressed.
Lower elevations including Denver can expect peak color in October.
If you are looking for somewhere to check out fall colors this season, here is a list we put together:
Within 1 hour of Denver:
Guanella Pass
Peak to Peak Highway
Rocky Mountain National Park
Winter Park
Kenosha Pass
Within 2 hours of Denver:
Vail
Tennessee Pass
Breckenridge
Hoosier Pass
Fairplay
Grand Lake
Within 3-4 hours of Denver:
Steamboat
Rabbit Ears Pass
Buena Vista
Aspen
Independence Pass
Monarch Pass
Grand Mesa