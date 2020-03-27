Fake utility workers reported in Fountain

Water utility worker is checking the water meter with a handheld device to make sure everything is working.

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KDVR) – Fountain Utilities is warning the community about several imposters posing as utility workers. The imposters were reported wearing red shirts, going door-to-door, and stating they require access to properties in order to inspect or replace a utility meter.

The City of Fountain is not performing any home meter inspections or replacements at this time. Contact local police and Fountain Utilities to report suspicious activity.

Fountain Utilities always carry City-issued identification and do not wear red shirts, unmarked clothing, or clothing with old defaced logos. City officials ask residents and businesses to be vigilant and use these precautions:

Always ask for photo ID before allowing any utility worker into your home or business. City of Fountain staff and contractors carry City-issued identification.

If you have any doubts, contact Fountain Utilities at 719-322-2010 to verify the identity of the employee.