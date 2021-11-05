Fairview High School ends season early after multiple players test positive for COVID-19

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Fairview High School will be forfeiting their playoff game against ThunderRidge High School after four Fairview varsity players tested positive for COVID-19.

Fairview’s Interim Principal Terry Gillach consulted on forfeiting the game with Fairview’s Coach Tom McCartney, Athletic Director Rod Beauchamp, BVSD Director of Athletics Harry Waterman, BVSD Director of Health Services Stephanie Faren and Boulder County Public Health personnel.

The decision was not an easy one to make, due to this being the playoff game of the season. Gillach confirmed the decision in an email to players and parents this morning.

I fully realize that this is not the way our players, parents and fans want this season to end. It pains me as well as I was looking forward, along with the Fairview football community, to a great contest between these two teams. However, there is absolutely nothing more important than the safety of our players and the players on the ThunderRidge football team. I ask for your understanding on this matter and know that we did not reach this conclusion lightly. Terry Gillach, Interim Principal at Fairview High School

In addition to the four football players testing positive, Gillach has asked 17 more athletes who attended their Nov. 4 Athletic Training and Performance class to quarantine, unless they have proof of vaccination.

13 of those students are currently in quarantine.

To learn more about the COVID-19 protocol the Fairview athletes are following, click here.