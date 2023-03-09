DENVER (KDVR) — Cheltenham Elementary is where parents from Fairview Elementary will bring their children next school year.

“Honestly, I’m not really happy about it,” Quintana Crowley, a Fairview parent, said.

“I’m just heartbroken,” Alexia Diaz, another Fairview parent, said.

“It’s going to be awful compared to what we are now,” Jess Grey, another Fairview parent, said.

Denver Public Schools to close 3 schools

The short walk to school will not be an option for parents anymore. Fairview is one of three schools that the Denver Public Schools Board of Education voted to close on Thursday.

“There’s a lot of kids that live in the building that I live in, so it’s just convenient for us to have a school in the same neighborhood that we live in,” Crowley said.

“It just doesn’t make any sense to me,” Grey said.

After Denver Housing Authority gave its input on families moving into planned communities around Fairview, the closure does not make sense to other parents in the neighborhood, especially after housing was torn down before.

“Which moved people out of the neighborhood, but now people are coming back into the neighborhood,” Diaz said.

New commute will create a burden for some parents

Now, for these parents, comes the challenge of taking their children to a new school.

“We’re fortunate that we have access to a vehicle,” Diaz said. “Many of the families in this neighborhood don’t have access to a vehicle.”

“Three different buses just to get them to school and then that’s going to, in return, make it to where it’s four buses just for me to get to work on time,” Crowley said.

As far as the building itself, DPS leadership has not indicated any plans to get rid of it or bring it down anytime soon.