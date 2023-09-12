A yield sign on the left side of the frame with copy space above and to the right of the sign. Blue sky and storm clouds in the background.

DENVER (KDVR) — If you want to avoid a potential fine on the road come Oct. 1, you’ll need to be aware of a new law going into effect across the state.

HB 23-1014 was passed earlier this year and signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis in March.

This new law gives the right-of-way in roundabouts to larger vehicles — specifically, trucks, buses, emergency vehicles and recreational vehicles longer than 35 feet or wider than 10 feet.

Essentially, any normal vehicles that want to enter, exit or drive in a roundabout have to yield to these larger vehicles if they’re also entering, exiting or already in the roundabout.

So, if you find yourself about to enter a roundabout at the same time as a large vehicle, you have to yield to them.

Yielding on Colorado roundabouts

Notably, however, if you’re entering a roundabout and a larger vehicle is only approaching the roundabout, you do not have to yield. You also do not have to yield to any large vehicles behind you and let them pass into a roundabout before you.

If two vehicles meet at the intersection at the same time, the driver on the right needs to yield to the driver on the left.

The penalty for breaking this law is a Class A traffic infraction, and if you’re caught violating it, face a fine of up to $70, with an $11 surcharge on top of that.

The first roundabouts were built in the state in the late 1980s, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Since then, they’ve become a lot more popular.

According to the CDOT, they can be safer and faster to navigate than traditional intersections.

The way they work is that people entering roundabouts yield to vehicles on their left that are already in the roundabout and find a place to safely merge in.