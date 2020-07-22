Facebook group connects Colorado families searching for new learning options

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – While parents and students anxiously wait to find out what school will look like this year, some parents are taking matters into their own hands. Parents and teachers are searching for alternatives and some are considering “learning pods” or small groups of kids gathering outside of school for learning time.

Julie Simmons started a Facebook page called “Boulder Valley School District Learning Pods” to connect parents with each other and with educators.

“Everyone’s just really desperate for options. It’s a complicated topic. My husband and I work full-time. We are both attorneys and have pretty demanding jobs and having two very young kids home in the spring was incredibly difficult,” she said.

Simmons has a 3-year-old and a 6-year-old and found remote learning in the spring just did not work for them.

“The day our daughter was supposed to start at her new school was the first day of remote learning for everyone. So it was chaotic for the students, it was chaotic for the teachers. My kindergartener did not do well at all. She dropped out completely for four weeks. We could not convince her to get on the Zoom calls. At one point, she even tried to break the computer when we weren’t around so she wouldn’t have to do it. Fortunately, we had really wonderful teachers who spent one-on-one time with her, tried to help her feel more connected. She eventually started to rejoin the classes, but it was really, really tough,” Simmons said.



With the new school year approaching and guidelines changing weekly, Simmons wanted to connect with other families who may want to form small learning groups or pods.

“This is an emergency schooling solution. This is hopefully not something that will be long-term. I’m a really big supporter of public schools. I think they are important for the community. I hope this doesn’t take away from them in any way, but right now, parents just need support and options,” she said.

Simmons started the Facebook group one week ago, and it has quickly grown to more than 1,400 members.

“Some people may be doing actual home schooling, some may be hiring a teacher to come in and teach a group of students. I put it out there — we’re working parents, (we) would be willing to be very flexible with other working parents,” she said.

Members of the Facebook group have also been sharing ideas and resources to help keep the kids safe.

Amanda Easton is a former teacher, now looking to help families through these trying times. She has 25 years of experience in public schools and private schools, as well as homeschooling. She started her own business called the Tiny Star Project. She said she never imagined going back to teaching until the pandemic hit.

“I’m really passionate about teaching, parenting and education. We’re going to have get creative. It’s no one’s fault, but we are being pushed to expand our possibilities and creativity. This does bring up an interesting opportunity to make an impact, and I think all teachers want to make an impact,” Easton said. “This is what’s beautiful about it. It’s a community effort. You end up learning a lot about the needs and how you might be able to help one another.”

Simmons says she is still trying to find the right option for her family and says most parents are waiting to find out what the school district decides to do before they commit to anything.