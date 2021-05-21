Face coverings required on RTD through Sept. 13

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RTD Light Rail trains at the Broadway station August 2019.

DENVER (KDVR) — Although mask requirements have been lifted for fully vaccinated people in Colorado, the Regional Transportation District mask mandate remains in place for the next few months.

RTD still requires riders and operators to wear masks while waiting for a bus or train and while riding on the system.

That rule will be in place through Sept. 13, the agency said, which is when the federal mask mandate for transit is set to expire.

The federal mandate requires masks on all public transportation, including buses, trains, airplanes, taxis, ride-shares and at stations and airports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories