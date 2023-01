Seven horses and one llama were seized from a Deer Trail home during an animal cruelty investigation (Credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Seven horses and one llama were seized from a Deer Trail home by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office during an animal cruelty investigation on Tuesday.

The animals were “extremely malnourished” and had no access to food or water.

ACSO said animal cruelty charges were pending.

No other information about the investigation was released. FOX31 will release updates if they become available.