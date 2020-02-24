‘Extreme Winter Driving Conditions’; CDOT issues travel warning for mountain snow, very low visibility

MOUNTAIN CORRIDOR (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation issued a travel advisory for the mountains on Monday morning due to blowing snow and strong winds, including gusts up to 40 miles per hour.
CDOT said the winds and blowing snow are causing reduced visibility to 40 feet or worse between Empire Junction and Dotsero. Travelers planning to head into the high country should prepare for safety closures that could last for an hour or more, according to CDOT.
CDOT provided the following reminders for driving in the snow:
- Drive slowly
- Do not follow too closely
- Do not pass plows
- Check cotrip.org for road conditions
- Ensure your vehicle is prepared for winter conditions and has proper tires, a scraper and other items in this checklist