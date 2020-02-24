‘Extreme Winter Driving Conditions’; CDOT issues travel warning for mountain snow, very low visibility

MOUNTAIN CORRIDOR (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation issued a travel advisory for the mountains on Monday morning due to blowing snow and strong winds, including gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

CDOT said the winds and blowing snow are causing reduced visibility to 40 feet or worse between Empire Junction and Dotsero. Travelers planning to head into the high country should prepare for safety closures that could last for an hour or more, according to CDOT.

I-70 MOUNTAIN CORRIDOR TRAVEL ALERT: High winds on the I-70 corridor are creating very low visibility conditions. Plan for blowing snow, safety closures and check https://t.co/bjBVfjLWOG. #cowx pic.twitter.com/FSwM6BCAhN — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 24, 2020

I-70 eastbound remains CLOSED Unsafe driving conditions creating a the safety closure at Vail. #cowx #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/mBnOkCKD8k — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) February 24, 2020

CDOT provided the following reminders for driving in the snow:

Drive slowly

Do not follow too closely

Do not pass plows

Check cotrip.org for road conditions

Ensure your vehicle is prepared for winter conditions and has proper tires, a scraper and other items in this checklist