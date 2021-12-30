‘Historic-sized’ avalanches possible for parts of Colorado this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) – The avalanche danger in western and southwest Colorado has hit a rare, “5 out of 5 risk level” for the upcoming weekend, according to Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

This means historic-sized, long-track avalanches are likely.

Other areas closer to Denver will run at a high 4 out of 5 risk level.

With an upcoming storm system heading for Colorado, it’s expected that the mountains will see an additional 1 to 3 feet between tonight and Saturday morning.

The last time an “extreme” risk level was reached was in March 2019 and February 2017.

It is advised to watch for avalanche accidents, avalanches across roadways and Interstate 70 closures.

New snowfall totals through Saturday morning can be between 6 inches and 18 inches in the higher elevations. Aiding in the dangerous conditions, breezy winds, with gusts up to 75 mph, can be expected for Thursday and into Friday.