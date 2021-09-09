Extreme heat causing some DPS schools to dismiss early

DENVER (KDVR) — Several schools in Denver Public School District will be dismissing students early or are closing because of record-setting temperatures hovering in upper 90s Thursday and Friday.

Schools closing Thursday, Sept. 8 and Friday, Sept. 9 due to heat:

  • McMeen Elementary School (ECE-5)
  • Traylor Academy (ECE-5)
  • Polaris Elementary School  (1-5)    

Schools with half day attendance:

  • Cory Elementary School (1-5)
  • Stephen Knight Center for Early Education (ECE-K)
  • Merrill Middle School (6-8)
  • Denison Montessori (ECE-6)
  • Asbury Elementary School (K-5)
  • Lincoln Elementary School (ECE-6)   
  • Steele Elementary School (K-5)  
  • Thomas Jefferson High School (9-12)  

ECE closing during the afternoon:

  • Knapp Elementary School (ECE)

For more updates on Denver school closures due to heat, visit the DPS web page.

