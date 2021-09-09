Extreme heat causing some DPS schools to dismiss early

DENVER (KDVR) — Several schools in Denver Public School District will be dismissing students early or are closing because of record-setting temperatures hovering in upper 90s Thursday and Friday.
Schools closing Thursday, Sept. 8 and Friday, Sept. 9 due to heat:
- McMeen Elementary School (ECE-5)
- Traylor Academy (ECE-5)
- Polaris Elementary School (1-5)
Schools with half day attendance:
- Cory Elementary School (1-5)
- Stephen Knight Center for Early Education (ECE-K)
- Merrill Middle School (6-8)
- Denison Montessori (ECE-6)
- Asbury Elementary School (K-5)
- Lincoln Elementary School (ECE-6)
- Steele Elementary School (K-5)
- Thomas Jefferson High School (9-12)
ECE closing during the afternoon:
- Knapp Elementary School (ECE)
For more updates on Denver school closures due to heat, visit the DPS web page.