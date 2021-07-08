‘Extreme Heat Alert’ issued in Denver; here’s what you need to know

DENVER (KDVR)– An Extreme Heat Alert has been issued in Denver for Thursday and Friday as temperatures soar to almost 100 degrees.

Stay safe and cool with these tips from Denver Public Health & Environment:

Stay inside in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible

Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink

Take cool showers or baths to cool down, fans will not protect against heat-related illness during extreme temperatures

Don’t use the stove or oven to cook—it will make you and your house hotter

Never leave a pet or child alone inside a hot car

Avoid excess exercise with your pet when it’s hot outside

Provide adequate shelter and access to fresh water for pets that are left outside during the day