BOULDER COUNTY (KDVR) — Thursday is a PinPoint Weather Alert Day, meaning hot and dry conditions are causing alarm for firefighters all along the Front Range and Foothills.

The fire danger stands at ‘Extreme.’

Fire crews are concerned about what could happen over the next 24 hours before a cold front moves in on Friday.

Keep in mind, the three biggest fires Colorado experienced recently have burned through September and October. That includes the East Troublesome fire, Cameron Peak fire and the Calwood fire.

We’ve had a lot of moisture this summer in the Denver area which has been positive. However, there’s a catch. All that rain has caused plenty of growth in vegetation. The tall grasses and shrubs have benefited from the monsoon season.

But now the monsoons are over and things are beginning to dry up and that growth has left added fuel for a fire if a blaze breaks out.

Fire crews are hoping for relief to come in the form of cooler weather on Friday. Until then, people living in fire-prone areas should use extreme caution.