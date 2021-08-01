‘Extreme damage’ keeps I-70 closed through Glenwood Canyon

Damage and debris from mudslides in Glenwood Canyon (photo from CDOT)

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation said “extreme damage” is causing Interstate 70 to remain closed through Glenwood Canyon.

Continued heavy rain over the Grizzly Creek burn scar on Saturday created more mudslides and debris on the road. CDOT operations and engineers said “damage to the viaduct structure unlike anything they had seen before.”

Below is a slideshow of photos sent by CDOT depicting the extent of debris and damage from the deluges.

Flash flooding on Thursday created mudslides that closed the canyon and stranded over a hundred drivers. Continued rain Friday and Saturday made the situation worse.

CDOT suggests travelers use the alternate northern route and truckers use Interstate 80 through Wyoming.

Westbound motorists from the Denver metro area should exit I-70 at Exit 205 (Silverthorne) and travel north on Colorado Highway 9 towards Kremmling. Travelers will continue west on US Highway 40 and then south on CO 13 to complete the alternate route and return to westbound I-70 at Rifle (Exit 90). Eastbound travelers can detour using the same route in reverse.