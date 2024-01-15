DENVER (KDVR) — Around the Denver metro area, drivers are facing snow-packed roads and extremely cold conditions.

“I’m loving it. I’ve grown up here in Colorado, and we haven’t had a real winter in three, four years now,” Tiffany Quintana said.

FOX31 caught up with Quintana at Colorado Mills mall as she did some shopping. She doesn’t mind the subzero temps.

“It’s nice. We’re getting out and enjoying it. You get to see all the people that are from out of state who aren’t used to driving in it,” she said.

A driver’s car on Sixth Avenue and Kipling Street had to be towed away after spinning out.

“You gotta have the right equipment to drive in it. That’s all,” Quintana said.

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day on Tuesday

“It is what it is. I’m from Cleveland, so this is not super unusual for me,” said Nick, who didn’t want to give his last name.

He worries about his commute to work Tuesday morning.

“I wish they would plow or salt the roads here. I’m not used to that,” he said. “It’s been this cold the whole time, but it’ll probably be a hot mess in the morning.

The extremely cold conditions made it challenging for Lakewood fire crews to battle a blaze at the Rocky Mountain Motel on West Colfax Avenue and Harlan Street, with two frozen hydrants on the scene.

“Must be my luck, because I’ve been here for a little over a year and I keep seeing the cold and snow. I thought I was escaping a little bit of that,” Nick said.

The Pinpoint Weather Alert Day continues into Tuesday, so take some extra time when planning your commute.