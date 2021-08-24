Extra basil in your garden? Learn how to preserve herbs for free

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) – Historic 17 Mile House Park in Centennial is hosting a one day seminar on how to grow and preserve your own herbs.

As the morning light once again rises into the Colorado sky, the old ranch home sits, silently, standing the test of time.

Credit: 17 Mile House Farm Park

“It was used for the stage coach companies and the travelers coming west,” said Karen Sear, an Arapahoe County open space visitor services specialist.

The historic location is called the 17 Mile House because, well, it’s exactly 17 miles from Broadway and Colfax in Denver.

“It was used as an inn, a wayside inn, so travelers could stay the night, they could have a meal with the family,“ said Sear.

Now, the historically preserved house is a conduit to Colorado history.

In addition to being a tangible time capsule, inhabitants of the 21st century are learning what farm to table really means.

Visitors can learn not just about history, but how to grow and preserve their own herbs to cook with. History never tasted so good.

The Herb Harvesting and Preservation program is Saturday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 8181 S. Parker Rd., Centennial.

You can drop by, no need to register. The class is free.