Extensive flooding, mudslides across Colorado over the weekend

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Clean up is underway across Colorado after heavy rain over the weekend brought floods and mudslides to parts of the state.

Parts of Larimer County were under voluntary evacuations Friday and Saturday, including the Retreat subdivision in Glen Haven.

“You could really hear the rumbling through the culverts, the rocks were rumbling through. And then we saw the rushing water come out on the road up above us,” said Michael Markovich, a resident of the subdivision.

Markovich’s pond was destroyed by the floodwaters. The creek running through the neighborhood spilled over its banks, filling the pond with debris and silt. He says the area sustained flood damage in early July as well, but this round of storms was much more destructive. The water washed out some of his neighbors’ driveways.

“The Cameron Peak Fire and all the fires caused more havoc after the fires were put out. This is an example, all of this debris,” said Markovich.

The heavy rain also caused issues over the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar. A portion of I-70 remained closed Monday morning as Colorado Department of Transportation crews worked to clear debris from the latest round of mudslides.

“This is an all hands on deck response. We have out maintenance crews, operation crews and also engineering staff out in the canyon,” said Tamara Rollison, CDOT spokesperson.

Rollison says it’s unclear when the closure will be lifted. More rain in the forecast could slow their progress.

“When there is a flash flood warning and we know that rain is going to be imminent, we got our crews out of the canyon. We evacuate them so they can get to safety,” said Rollison.