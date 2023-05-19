IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Local rafting guides are predicting a longer than usual whitewater rafting season in Colorado, thanks to Mother Nature.

Sarah Callahan, with Colorado Adventure Center, said they started white water rafting tours down Clear Creek River last weekend.

“This is one of our record-breaking seasons,” Callahan said. “Each month we are seeing more and more reservations of more people excited to come join the adventure.”

She said all the snowmelt and recent spring storms are exactly what they’re looking for.

“We’re really happy about how high the water is right now to offer great trips for these families,” Callahan said. “With the snowpack we saw this year we’re looking to run it to August 20, maybe even longer.”

Those levels are only expected to rise.

“Our peak season is in the middle of June, so that’s when the water really starts to come faster and rise a lot more,” Callahan said. “Those water levels start to increase, the rapids may change, so we’ll start running them in different sections.”

Callahan said they check the water levels every day.

“We’re using the USGS (U.S. Geological Survey) guide to check the water levels and we’ll run trips based on those levels as well,” Callahan said.

A group joins a white water rafting tour, led by Colorado Adventure Center. (KDVR)

Sharing the thrill of adventure in Colorado

No matter the water levels, Callahan said safety is top of mind, with each raft led by a highly trained guide.

“We will go over how to paddle and how to act safely before guests even get on the water so they are prepared for the trip,” Callahan said.

The thrill brings families from all over, including a group of five from Kansas City, Missouri.

“It was amazing, but freezing,” Christine Breckinridge said on Friday. “It was a lot of fun.”

Her daughter, Kalise, agreed.

“It was really fun, but it’s also intense because we have to avoid rocks,” Kalise said. “My favorite part was that we got to smile for the cameras and take photos.”

Callahan said they’re excited for what’s to come.

“I think it’s going to be a really great season and everyone else thinks that as well,” Callahan said. “They’re really looking forward to getting on the water, having more trips, getting more people out here and that’s what we really do. We really enjoy sharing these adventures with everyone, because not everyone gets this opportunity in such a beautiful place like Colorado.”

Callahan said rafting season usually ends mid-August, but this year they’re expecting to run tours even longer.