DENVER (KDVR) — Express lane violations have always been the rule, but the fines went into effect a few months ago — and some drivers aren’t following.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, express lane violations have dropped 60% overall, but some continue to break the rules. One driver violated the rule 53 times.

As for the 53-time violator, not all were “noticed” violations, according to CDOT. Some were warnings during the grace period, but it’s still something CDOT is taking note of.

“We have people who like to jump in and out of the lanes whenever they please. The problem with that is there’s a huge speed differential between the two lanes, so typically the express lane moves considerably faster,” CDOT spokesperson Tim Hoover said.

Crossing those double white lines results in a $75 fine or $150 if it’s not paid within 20 days. The 53-time rulebreaker’s fines total $5,175.

Interstate 70 in Idaho Springs where new express lanes have been activated (KDVR)

For C-470 and the Interstate 25 and Interstate 70 corridors, there have been an accumulative 136,315 fines issued. Actual violations recorded, including warnings during 30-day grace periods, total 218,276.

High-end luxury cars, such as Bentleys, Lamborghinis and Ferraris, are statistically a very small amount of total violators. However, they are more likely to be repeat violators. He did not have the data to support that on hand.

“Almost everybody who’s getting a fine is correcting their behavior after the first and certainly after the second instance. There is a small number of people, still possibly in the hundreds, who are what you might call hardcore repeat violators,” Hoover said.

One of the only exceptions is inclement weather, according to CDOT.

“We actually can either close the express lane, which we may do if it’s too difficult for people to see the lane lines, or we may waive violations on that day. But we don’t want to fine people who are in good faith trying to drive in the lanes,” Hoover said.

CDOT said to visit ExpressToll.com to sign up to receive a switchable transponder, which allows drivers to switch to HOV, or high-occupancy vehicle, and ride for free with three or more people in the car.

But even with less than three people, CDOT said drivers can still save 40% on those tolls with the transponder.