(KXRM) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Little Rock, Arkansas, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in New Orleans are asking for the public’s help to locate and arrest a dangerous fugitive who has ties to Colorado and Wyoming.

The FBI said 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans agents executed a federal search warrant at Mehta’s home in Fort Smith, Arkansas. The FBI said that during the court-authorized operation, investigators located multiple explosive devices inside the home. The explosives were rendered safe by federal agents, but Mehta remains at large.

FBI Little Rock is asking Coloradans to keep an eye out for this fugitive. He is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Courtesy: FBI Little Rock Courtesy: FBI Little Rock

Investigators believe Mehta has ties to eastern Oklahoma; Atlanta, Georgia; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Dallas, Texas; Denver; Houston; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; New York City; Pakistan; and India.

Mehta should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, the FBI said not to approach him and immediately contact local law enforcement or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.