Explosion at Elkins Distilling in Estes Park injures 2 employees

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Two employees were injured in an explosion Saturday morning at Elkins Distilling in Estes Park.

The explosion happened around 9 a.m. at 1825 N. Lake Ave. When firefighters arrived on scene, they located a fire in the back area of the building, which was closed for business at the time of the explosion.

The injured employees were transported to a local hospital.

Fire investigators say they do not know the cause of the explosion.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.