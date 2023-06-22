DENVER (KDVR) — The search continues for a submersible vessel, known as the Titanic, that disappeared Sunday. It was carrying five people on the way to the Titanic ruins.

Explorer Nik Halik, currently in Colorado, is one of about 50 people to ever see the Titanic ruins.

“It’s almost like a right of passage for an explorer to go down there and document the wreck and archive it because it’s an immortal,” Halik said.

Halik said he went twice in 2005 as part of an expedition while he was living in Russia at the time.

Nik Halik said he’s made the trip down to the wreckage of the Titanic twice. (Courtesy: Nik Halik)

“I became the very first person since the sinking to have lunch on the Titanic,” Halik said. “One thing I will never forget is the surreal sight of the amount of suitcases scattered around the wreck of the Titanic.”

For his trip, Halik said it took about four hours to descend.

This is the sub Halik descended in during his 2005 trip. (Courtesy: Nik Halik)

“Eventually, when you get to about 600 feet there’s a lack of ambient light,” Halik said. “It’s just darkness and then it’s four more hours to the bottom.”

He said they spent about 12 hours navigating the wreck before spending another five hours rising to the surface.

“Everything is hostile,” Halik said. “There’s a mirror of ways you can actually die, whether it’s depressurization, whether it’s a lack of oxygen, or whether the actual hole is compromised and you have an explosion.”

For safety, Halik said he was one of two submersibles that went down.

“Each one acts as a scout to make sure they both come up together,” Halik said.

This is more footage of the wreckage during Halik’s trip. (Courtesy: Nik Halik)

As the search for the missing Titan continues, Halik said it’s brought back memories.

“This current disaster, it’s 18 years ago this week that I was down there because right now in the North Atlantic Ocean, these are the most favorable times to mount an expedition,” Halik said. “There’s a whole mosaic of circumstances here where they could’ve been snagged on some metal or wire. Or where it just imploded at that particular point it’s game over.”

The likelihood of survival he said is near impossible.

“It’s easier to help a space vehicle that’s stuck out in space and bring it back home than it is to rescue anyone at those depths of the ocean,” Halik said.

But as an explorer, Halik said it’s a risk that comes with the territory.

“Cities are dangerous,” Halik said. I’ll take my chances with deep water, volcanoes, or space any day.”

Halik said one of the five members on board the Titan is part of his explorer’s group, so he’s hoping there will be answers soon.