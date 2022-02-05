Expiring mask mandates could lead to confusion for some

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Mask mandates in different counties across the metro expiring on different dates could lead to confusion for some.

Saturday, mask mandates in Adams and Arapahoe counties expired. The city of Westminster is in both Adams and Jefferson counties, meaning part of the city is still under a mask mandate for two more weeks.

“We’re just right on the border, the edge, there might be some confusion,” Gabriel Lee, who is a managing member of Tour Les Jours Bakery said.

The bakery off of Sheridan in Westminster is in Adams County but across the street from Jefferson County.

Lee says employees will continue to wear masks for safety, and customers can do as they please.