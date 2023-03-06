DENVER (KDVR) — If you have been driving around with a license plate tag that is not up to date, it could put a dent in your wallet.

The Colorado Department of Revenue said failing to register your vehicle on time could cost you a late fee.

How much is the fee for a late registration?

There is a one-month grace period before drivers will receive a fine for not renewing their vehicle registration.

For example, if your tags expire on April 30, you will have until May 31 to complete your registration.

Otherwise, you will have to pay a $25 late fee for each month you are late on your registration. The fee can be assessed for up to four months, so the maximum you will pay is $100.

Here is an example from the State of Colorado:

Vehicle registration expired in April. The grace period expired in May.

If you register the vehicle in:

June: Late Fee: $25.00

July: Late Fee: $50.00

Aug.: Late Fee: $75.00

Sept.: Late Fee: $100.00

Oct.: Late Fee: $100.00

The DMV said that newly purchased vehicles are subject to vehicle registration late fees 61 days after the purchase date.

Are there exceptions to the late fee?

The Colorado Department of Revenue said that there are some exceptions to the late fee:

If the owner of a vehicle who is active in the military serving outside Colorado when the registration grace period expires and the vehicle has not been operated on any public highway in Colorado between the time the registration period expired, including the grace period and the time the vehicle is registered.

If a vehicle is used to operate a commercial business as part of the normal operation of the business is exempt late fees if the vehicle has not been operated on any public highway in Colorado for one full registration period.

If a vehicle was reported as stolen and then recovered.

Can I renew my vehicle registration online?

You can renew your vehicle registration online at mydmv.colorado.gov if your current registration is set to expire within a month and your vehicle does not have a hold on it.

Here’s what you will need to renew online:

License plate number

Vehicle Identification Number or Verification Code

Current vehicle emissions, if applicable

Current Colorado Insurance

A valid credit card or check (if payment is required)

Many counties in Colorado have kiosks where you can renew and get your tags and registration printed.