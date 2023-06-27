ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Law enforcement agencies in multiple Denver metro area counties are cracking down this week on drivers with expired license plate tags.

Aurora, Arapahoe County, Adams County and Douglas County are all participating, and the crackdown will last through July 1.

“We’re out looking for expired plates, anything more than 3 months expired,” said Sgt. Jeremiah Gates, with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

He took the FOX31 and Channel 2 crew along with him as he looked for vehicles with expired tags, and it didn’t take long to find an offender. The first driver he pulled over, just blocks from headquarters, had plates that expired in July 2022.

License plate tags help fund road work

Gates said that since the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have not renewed their vehicle registration, and it’s a real problem. A few weeks ago he pulled over a vehicle with a temporary tag from 2020.

“We get a lot of complaints from people asking, ‘Why do I have to pay my registration if these people don’t have to pay theirs?'” he said.

The impact, he said, is felt by all residents.

“The fees from the registration go toward things like road and bridge repairs, for the roadways, things like that,” he said.

He hopes this is a good reminder to renew your registration and put the stickers in the corner of your license plate.

If you get pulled over for expired tags this week, you can expect a $90 ticket.