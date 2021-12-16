Experts say smash and grabs are organized retail crimes

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Investigators with the Loveland Police Department are looking for three people who they say shoplifted from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store this month.

The department said the three thieves stole $2,600 worth of coats from The North Face, and it took them 40 seconds.

The crime comes amid a wave of retail thefts around the country. Some call them smash and grabs, but retail experts call them organized retail crime.

The Problem Solvers analyzed a recent survey on national retail security and found 69% of retailers say they have seen an increase in organized retail crime over the past year.

A recent National Retail Federation survey blamed reported crime increases to the following: lack of tougher penalties, the growth of online marketplaces where people can sell these products and the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions.

Loveland Police said FOX31 they’re continuing to investigate this and other possible retail thefts.

Meanwhile, other local departments are revving up resources to curb this crime.

Preventing theft at your business

A Denver Police Department spokesperson said investigators have “not seen these types of large-group, retail smash-and-grab burglaries many other cities have experienced. We are aware though that, particularly during the holiday season, there is the potential for these kinds of criminal events.”

They also say there are tips for both retailers and shoppers:

Retailers should keep businesses well-lit.

Lock all doors and windows when away from the business.

Remove cash from registers and leave registers open at close of business.

Install an alarm surveillance system.

Denver Police also said in a statement to FOX31 that they encourage anyone who witnesses a crime to not engage the suspect(s) and to call police.

Denver Police also provided this tipsheet for business owners to help protect their goods and property.