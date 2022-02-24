DENVER (KDVR) — With the United States getting further involved in the Ukrainian conflict, officials are warning of possible retaliation from Russia.

Retaliation could come in the form of a major cyber attack. Governments and corporations are starting to batten down their hatches for any potential cyberattack, which experts said, we’ve experienced before.

“Look what happened during the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack,” James Turgal said.

Turgal is a 20-year veteran of the FBI. He’s now with Denver-based Optiv, a cyber security service. Turgal said American involvement in Ukraine could have an impact at home.

“As the United States and our western allies increase sanctions, that threat is certainly a threat here,” Turgal said.

A number of industries and services Americans already use, Turgal said, could be the target of Russian cyberattacks.

“Space-based communications, geolocation applications, energy, financial services sector,” Turgal said.

According to Turgal, there are measures you can take at home to protect from cyber threats.

“Every week, I reset every device in my house,” Turgal said.

As the threat of cyber warfare starts hitting close to home, Turgal said, manufacturers start building patches to protect devices.

“Whatever device you have, they understand this threat,” Turgal said. “There’s a heightened sense of engagement with them as well.”

Turgal added Americans shouldn’t panic. Cyber defenses are at the ready, but it’s a good time to remind folks to be ready and stay vigilant.