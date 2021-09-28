Experience Vincent van Gogh’s work in a new immersive exhibit coming to Denver

DENVER (KDVR) – It is called immersive art. It is where the visitor can touch, feel and experience art in a very tactile way. It started in Europe and now it is here in the US. This week the Immersive van Gogh Art exhibit opens up in Denver.

With such iconic paintings like Starry Night and Sunflowers, one can only imagine what was going on inside Vincent van Gogh’s imagination when he created them.

“You walk into our galleries and you are completely immersed in van Gogh’s work. We project with hundreds of digital projectors on every service on the floor, on the walls,” Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit producer Corey Ross said.

The immersive exhibit features 400 of van Gogh’s most famous paintings.

Not only will you see the artist’s work, you will touch it, walk on it and hear it, too.

“The music sort of propels you through, brings you emotional, punctuates moments,” Ross said.

Unlike a traditional art exhibit, immersive art requires a lot of technology. It looks seamless, but that’s not the case.

“Every image you see here is actually being controlled by a host of computers,” Robb Jibson, on-site content manager, said.

Unlike van Gogh’s art, this exhibit is temporary and will be leaving in January. So check out the show now before van Gogh is van gone.