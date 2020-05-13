Expect low-key experience at Colorado farmers markets this summer

DENVER (KDVR) — Shoppers can expect a lot of changes during a visit to farmers markets in Colorado. There are new guidelines in place for farmers markets to address public health concerns over COVID-19.

The South Pearl Street Farmers Market delayed its opening this year to have more time to make adjustments.

Shoppers there can expect to wear a face covering. There will only be two entrances and a limited number of people will be allowed inside the market at one time. That means shoppers may have to wait in a social-distance-friendly line to get in.

All shoppers will move in one direction to get around the market.

There will be no live music, tables or chairs, or samples and demonstrations.

Vendors will each have their own hand-washing stations and are encouraged to use touchless payment methods. There will only be two people allowed per booth: one to accept payments and one to handle merchandise.

The Pearl Street market will open on Sunday, May 17. They also have an online option.

Not all markets are ready to open yet. Here is a list of some of the farmers markets on the Front Range:

Boulder Farmers Market

Closed until further notice

Cherry Creek Fresh Market

Opens Saturday, June 6

Golden Farmers Market

Opens Saturday, May 30

Longmont Farmers Market at Fairgrounds Park

Closed until further notice

Loveland Farmers Market

Opens Sunday, June 7

Old South Pearl Street Farmers Market

Opens Sunday, May 17

Parker Farmers Market

Opens Sunday, June 7

Union Station Farmers Market

Closed until further notice