‘Expect heavy travel and delays’; CDOT issues warning for I-70 travel Presidents Day weekend

DENVER– The Colorado Department of Transportation issued a warning Friday for drivers to expect heavy travel and delays on the Interstate 70 mountain corridor over Presidents Day weekend.

CDOT said drivers should also be prepared for winter weather on Sunday and Monday through the I-70 mountain corridor.

CDOT also said the heaviest travel is expected Friday in the westbound lanes of I-70 and in the eastbound lanes of I-70 on Monday, as well as Saturday morning.

The eastbound I-70 Mountain Express Lane will be open Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. to help ease traffic flow for motorists headed eastbound on I-70 from Empire through the Veterans Memorial Tunnels to Idaho Springs.

CDOT has these tips for driving the I-70 mountain corridor this weekend:

Be winter ready with the appropriate tires for the weather and survival kit (extra food, water and clothes; blankets, flash lights and other gear)

Give yourself extra time to reach your destination

Leave a safe driving distance behind the vehicle head

Be extra vigilant (drive sober, no texting, no distractions)

Be watchful of the weather particularly on Sunday morning through Monday