Expect closures, delays as I-25 South Gap Project ramps up for summer construction

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is warning drivers to be ready for closures, lane shifts and delays on the 18-mile Interstate 25 South Gap Project between Monument and Castle Rock.

Significant closures include Greenland Road and southbound I-25 near Larkspur. A list of planned closures and traffic shifts is below:

Greenland Road traffic shift and ramp closures: Thursday, June 25 and Friday, June 26 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.: Both days will have a 12-hour single-lane closure of southbound I-25 at Greenland Road June 26 is the start of a 45-day closure of the southbound I-25 on- and off-ramps at Greenland Road. Ramp closures will be in place 24 hours a day for 45 days. Detours: Use County Line or Upper Lake Gulch roads



Full closures of southbound I-25 near Larkspur, between Spruce Mountain Road and Upper Lake Gulch Road: Sunday, June 28, Tuesday, June 30 and Wednesday, July 1 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Motorists can expect impacts as early as 6 p.m. each night as crews begin setting up traffic control signs. The interstate will be fully open during the day. Detour: Southbound I-25 traffic will funnel into one lane just north of Spruce Mountain Road, where all traffic will exit. Motorists will then take Spruce Mountain Road south to the Upper Lake Gulch Road on-ramp to continue on southbound I-25. This detour is expected to take an average of five minutes. Northbound I-25 traffic will funnel into one lane in this area. Expect slower speeds.



CDOT reminds drivers the speed limit is 60 mph and fines are doubled in work zones. Increased enforcement is occurring on the ground and by aircraft.

Additional updates on the project can be found on CDOT’s COtrip website.