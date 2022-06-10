DENVER (KDVR) – At least two Denver locations have applied for and have received approval to increase television viewing seating at their establishments, for the Stanley Cup Final.

The Tivoli Brewing Company, located on the Auraria Campus, is one of those. Ball Arena is the other.

A spokesperson for the city said a third liquor-licensed business may also be in the process of applying before the final starts.

The Colorado Avalanche will represent the Western Conference while the Eastern Conference representative has yet to be determined.

“We’re real excited, pumped,” Tivoli Manager Beau Johnson said. “I hope they keep doing what they’re doing!”

The exemption will fall on the days and nights that the Avalanche is playing. The Stanley Cup Final starts next week.

A spokesperson for the city adds: all establishments interested in the temporary expansion, must still apply.