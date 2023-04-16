GREEN VALLEY RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — Denver police are investigating what led up to a shooting on a street in Green Valley Ranch that left one juvenile male in critical but stable condition and an adult male with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We did call 911 two or three times,” one neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous but lives on the street, said. “It’s just a bunch of kids shooting, it’s like a war zone.”

The neighbor explained to FOX31 and Channel 2 that the shooting that unfolded outside their home was like a war zone.

“My kids were on the second floor in their room by the windows. They literally fell to the ground and crawled to where we were,” the neighbor said.

She said the people shooting, were hiding behind their truck parked in their driveway. She said the bullets shattered windows in nearby cars and left holes in homes on the street.

“There are gunshots on garage doors, then there is blood on the neighbor’s house,” the neighbor said.

She explained that once police arrived they sat several, of what she explained, teens outside their home on the driveway and sidewalk with zip ties on.

“There were a lot of teenagers, I would say anywhere between 15 to 19 years old,” the neighbor said.

The neighbor explained they are now considering selling their home and moving after this shooting.

“It’s scary for sure, how do all these kids have guns?” the neighbor said.