Exclusive: Video shows massive flames in Green Valley Ranch suspected arson that killed 5 people

GREEN VALLEY RANCH (KDVR) — The Denver Fire Department says five people died in a house fire on Wednesday morning. An arson investigation is underway.

A neighbor woke up to massive flames engulfing the home.

A neighbor woke up to this: massive flames engulfing a home in Green Valley Ranch. Five people died: 1 toddler, 1 child and 3 adults. Three others escaped by jumping from the second story. Fire fighters found evidence of arson. Police are also investigating this as a homicide. pic.twitter.com/f1gzt9nczB — Emily Allen (@EmilyAReports) August 5, 2020

A toddler, a child and 3 adults died in the fire. Three others escaped by jumping from the second story.

Firefighters found evidence of arson. Police are also investigating this as a homicide.

Getting more insight from friends about the family that perished in this fire. A husband, wife, their daughter, the husband’s sister and her son died in the fire. Friends tell me the husband is an engineer who just recently moved his wife here from Senegal. pic.twitter.com/MCIo2vUklA — Emily Allen (@EmilyAReports) August 5, 2020

“They were very quiet. They never really came out of their house. The only time they came out they were just really quiet. They never had any problems. They were just very honest, true neighbors. You know what I mean?” shared Jordan Sims.