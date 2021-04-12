EXCLUSIVE: Signs installed for highway named after Columbine hero teacher

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — As we approach the 22nd anniversary of the Columbine tragedy, there’s a new way to honor one of the victims. A seven-mile stretch of C-470 from West Bowles Avenue to South Platte Canyon Road is now named “The Dave Sanders Memorial Highway.”

This idea has been in the works for more than two years, but the Colorado Department of Transportation said construction in the area delayed the installation of the signs.

In May 2019, the Colorado House unanimously approved a resolution to rename this stretch of C-470 after the man credited with saving hundreds of students at Columbine.

There’s not a day that passes that Angela Sanders doesn’t think about her father, Columbine teacher and coach, Dave Sanders. But now, thousands of drivers will also be reminded every day of his heroism as they drive past the brand new signs.

“It’s an awesome tribute to my dad. Obviously, I wish he was here, but the fact that so many people came together and made it happen and donated, it’s a really special tribute to him,” Sanders said.

Representative Patrick Neville, a Columbine survivor and one of Dave Sanders’ students, introduced the idea.

“One hundred percent. This would not have happened without him. And I want to thank you because your phone call got the signs up. And I just want to thank the community and all the people that donated to the Facebook fundraiser,” Sanders said.

Sanders said naming this stretch of C-470 after her father is very meaningful. “To me it is the perfect spot because it wraps around Littleton and our Jeffco community. I’ve always said it’s like dad giving us a big hug. So it means a lot. And it’s beautiful,” she said.

Sanders said her dad would be humbled and embarrassed by the tribute. “He would say it’s way too much. But he deserves it for sure.”

The community came together and raised the money needed to pay for the signs.