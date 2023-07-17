AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Armando Ramirez’s mother, Jessica Lobato, said he was at a friend’s house party when he was shot Sunday morning. Now, he will likely be paralyzed for the rest of his life.

“He’s a hard worker, he’s a good kid, friendly kid,” Lobato said. “He likes to make money, so he’s always finding ways to do little side jobs.”

Early Sunday morning, Lobato got news no parent wants to hear.

“I received a door knock, banging. I went downstairs and there were Armando’s friends,” Lobato said.

His friends had to break the news to her that he’d been shot and was taken to the hospital.

“[The bullet] went through his arm, his chest and his spinal,” Lobato said.

Ramirez was at a house party in the 13000 block of East Louisiana Avenue when he and his friends told uninvited guests to leave. Aurora Police said the shooting was targeted, and Rameriez was the only person hit.

“He arrived with no pulse, he lost a lot of blood,” Lobato said. “They had to do an emergency surgery.”

That surgery got him in stable condition, but he’ll likely have to live with the impact of the shooting for the rest of his life.

“He’s never, ever going to walk anymore,” Lobato said. “He’s going to be in a wheelchair for the rest of his life and he’s still young. He’s my baby boy, my only boy.”