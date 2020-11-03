EXCLUSIVE: Interrogation tapes reveal why husband says he shot his terminally ill wife

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – A Lakewood man who shot and killed his terminally ill wife with a shotgun last year claimed he wanted to quickly put her out of her misery.

“I loved my wife very much and right down to her dying wishes. I honored her dying wishes: ‘til death do us part,’” said Bruce Bagwell.

Bagwell was sentenced to life in prison last November for killing his partner of nearly four decades, Theresa Bagwell.

Theresa was 58 when she died. She suffered from terminal brain cancer and had multiple tumors throughout her body when Bagwell shot her in the back of the head and in the chest last February.

“She didn’t really want to know,” Bagwell told detectives during interrogation recordings obtained by the FOX31 Problem Solvers.

“I don’t mind you guys apprehending me,” he said. “I knew it was going to happen.”

Bagwell never attempted to administer morphine prescribed for his wife to help diminish her pain, and he never pursued options under the Colorado End-of-Life Options Act.

Last year, 170 patients received prescriptions for aid-in-dying medications, according to a review by the state health department.

“I don’t think this was a mercy killing. This was not a mercy killing. This was murder,” said Amanda Lessman, the Jefferson County deputy district attorney who argued the case against Bagwell.

“There was no indication that she asked for it or that she even had the capacity to consent.”

Lessman said there is no law in Colorado that allows someone else to take a life, even when someone is terminally ill.

“Had she had the gun in her hand, she could have decided if she wanted to pull the trigger or not, and he took that decision away from her,” she said. “The law doesn’t allow consent to murder.”

Kristi Haider, Theresa’s sister, said she will remember her sibling for her beautiful green eyes, dark skin, and her fun, personable personality.

“She’s just still beautiful, and that’s what I will always remember,” she said. “I think we just all wish we could’ve spent more time with my sister and got to say goodbye to her, you know?”

Theresa worked as a waitress for many years and was “really good at what she did,” said Haider.

“There is definitely an art to being a good waitress,” she said. “A lot of people would go in and request her.”

Haider said she and her sisters had hoped Theresa would have been surrounded by her family when she took her last breaths, but “That’s not at all how she died. She was probably quite frightened and in a lot of pain,” she said.

Haider said she believes Bagwell justified the killing in his head by saying he committed the murder out of love.

“I don’t know how you could love somebody and do that to them,” she said.

“He was extremely callous,” said Lessman. “This wasn’t a case where he said, ‘I want to end her life peacefully,’ and ‘I want to help her.’ He didn’t give her a last meal and dress her in her favorite clothes and help her write a goodbye. There was nothing like that. He took it on his own. He used bird shot…and he shot her twice in the head and once in the chest…There was not any indication of love in the decision that he made.”