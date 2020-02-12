Exclusive: Gannon Stauch’s stepmother releases statement about boy’s disappearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. -- The stepmother of missing El Paso County boy Gannon Stauch released a statement Tuesday night about his disappearance.

Letecia Stauch said she last saw 11-year-old Gannon between 3:15 and 4 p.m. on Jan. 27 heading to a friend's home in their suburban El Paso County neighborhood.

Letecia has received significant criticism online, with many accusing her of being involved in Gannon's disappearance.

She issued the following statement:

"First and foremost, I would like to thank all agencies, volunteers, and community members who are working diligently and praying endlessly to bring Gannon home safe. Thank you to my husband who has stayed strong through this and protected our family to the best of his ability and our immediate & extended family members throughout the east coast. To Gannon, please come home soon because your daddy is waiting to watch the new Sonic movie that comes out this week and the cool shirt I got you to wear to the theatre is in your closet.

Social Media has been devastating from the harsh comments, speculations, threats, cyber bullying, etc. It has been a challenge when people are trying to run you off the road, waiting outside your hotel, threatening to kill you, etc. I encourage the Sheriff’s Office to take down those pages that promote negative behavior and violence. Let’s Do what Gannon would do. Be Kind to one another!

We all have engaged in something crazy online at some point but Gannon would want everyone to get along and to focus on finding him.

I know that many people have kids and are invested in this because it hits close to home for them. I would like to think that overall most people are genuine and want to do everything in their power to find G. With that being sad, Please take a step back for a moment and let me explain to you a few details that were not released. For example, just like the video that was leaked, there are additional details that were hidden due to 1) the department doing its job 2) the effects of social media and how some individuals would criticize or hinder the investigation. I chose to listen, I didn’t leak videos or information. But at this time it’s getting later in the process and we just want Gannon home. I feel the need to fill in some gaps. Now let me stress this, POLICE have known this since the first interview.

Saturday Night, G was helping me unload in the garage and cut his foot because there are a lot of tools because Albert does woodworking.

He sat on the edge of the car and we bandaged it up. He was good to go. He always loves helping his dad in the garage build things like his LEGO tables and the flower pot they built for me as a gift. After this, I noticed G kept going to the side of the house.

He told me he was checking to see if the gate was locked because he was the only one with a gate key. It made him proud to be the man of the house while Albert was away. Fast forward, we did a hike on Sunday (cleared), and shopping on Monday ( cleared as well for him getting out of the other side). Please don’t think for a second that there isn’t enough of technology to determine shadows and movement around the truck. There was also proof from my phone that we had taken a selfie in the truck in our driveway that was time stamped. We always send pictures to Albert when we are out and about or when he is away. That can be scanned for actual time verification. Last, from day one the Sheriff's office has known a description of the person/friend whom Gannon left with.

I explained to them and provided evidence. They had information about G having the key to go out the side gate. Last they have more in-depth details that go along with this pointing to who sent the person or why he may have come. Again, I repeat they have had this Initially and I was asked to keep quiet about it so they could have the best shot at doing their job and bringing G home. The last thing that they needed was a hindrance to their investigation. I encourage you to think of any suspicious cars that may have been in the area watching a few days prior and keep praying for G!

Tecia Stauch "

FOX31 and Channel 2's Nicole Fierro is the only reporter to speak with Letecia in about 10 days. They spoke extensively Tuesday night. We've reached out to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office for comment on Letecia's statement and are waiting to hear back.

Anyone with information about Stauch's whereabouts should contact the sheriff's office's Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or call 911, if appropriate.

Read More: