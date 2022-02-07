Exclusive: Family of Aurora church shooting pleads for suspect to turn himself in

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman was killed, and two men were wounded in a Friday night shooting at Iglesia Faro De Luz Church.

Aurora Police have identified 32-year-old Jose de Jesus Montoya Villa as the suspect in the case.

Police confirmed de Jesus Montoya Villa was the ex-boyfriend of Adela Madrid, who family said was the victim in this shooting.

FOX31’s Rogelio Mares spoke exclusively to the family on Sunday. The daughter of Madrid, flanked by her uncles, cried as she spoke about her mother who was killed in the shooting.

Madrid’s family said that she was active in her church and a mother of two, a frontline healthcare worker and a graduate of University of Colorado – Boulder.

Her 16-year-old daughter, Adeya Vidales-Madrid, offered a plea to the anyone with information about de Jesus Montoya Villa to turn him in.

“I want them to know that I want him to turn himself in or for somebody to give information about him because he took my mom in very cruel way that she did not deserve to go through,” Vidales-Madrid said.

An arrest warrant has been issued by Aurora police for de Jesus Montoya Villa on the charge of first-degree murder.