CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KDVR) — Cheyenne Frontier Days announced the 2022 Frontier Nights entertainment lineup on Thursday.

The 126th “Daddy of ’em All” will take place on July 22-31.

“We are excited to share this lineup for 2022 tonight,” Contract Acts Chairman Scott Lewis said. “We worked hard to put the full lineup together so that fans would know who is coming each night.”

Here’s a look at the full entertainment lineup:

July 22: Jason Aldean with Gabby Barrett

July 23: Dierks Bentley with Chancey Williams

July 24: Parker McCollum with Ian Munsick & Brett Kissel

July 25-26: Professional Bull Riders – Team Series

July 27: Kid Rock with Night Ranger

July 28: Koe Wetzel, Jelly Roll and Nelly

July 29: Sam Hunt with Russell Dickerson

July 30: Brooks & Dunn with Elvie Shane

July 23-31: PRCA Rodeo Action

Tickets will go on sale for all concerts on March 16 at 9 a.m. on the Cheyenne Frontier Days website.

The Cheyenne Frontier Days ticket office will not be open for in-person or phone sales on March 16, but it will open on March 17 for ticket sales.

Concert ticket prices range from $54-$105, and rooftop starts at $175. Daily rodeo tickets range from $18-$43, and rooftop starts at $80. PBR tickets range from $25-$105 with special elite seating and VIP tickets also available at various prices, Cheyenne Frontier Days announced.

Event officials said a $3 discount is offered on rodeo tickets and $5 discount on concert tickets purchased before July 1.

Rodeo and PBR tickets went on sale in December.

The Cheyenne Frontier Days ticket office is the only authorized source to buy tickets.