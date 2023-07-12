CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KXRM) — Amidst numerous allegations of misconduct and inadequate job performance, 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley is responding to her critics by saying those accusations are unfair.

“I think it’s very important to set the record straight,” Stanley told FOX31’s sister station in Colorado Springs FOX21 News in her first interview in almost two years during her controversial term. “The reason that I didn’t do an interview before was like I said, prosecutions shouldn’t be political.”

There are numerous complaints against the DA whose jurisdiction includes Fremont, Custer, Chaffee, and Park counties.

County sheriffs said hundreds of cases are being dismissed, and their work is being diminished. County officials said the district attorney refuses to meet with them, and community members said they don’t feel safe when the cases being dismissed range from people charged with murder to child molestation.

In May, Kathy Madonna, a Fremont County citizen, took to the podium during public comment at a board of county commissioners meeting to express her disdain.

“We have murders that are being discharged and dismissed. We seem to be becoming the county of sex offenders. The victims are suffering,” said Madonna.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office has been keeping track of the number of case dismissals through an Excel spreadsheet which, they said, totals 995 cases that were dismissed during Stanley’s two-year term, and community members are concerned.

Within those dismissed cases are people charged with felonies such as first-degree murder, sexual assault on a child, and kidnapping, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

“I’ve been doing this work a long time, and I can tell you that I am seeing cases dismissed that other prosecutors could have won,” said Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper, who said these dismissals have been disheartening when the criminals his office brings in are not being brought to justice.

Stanley said these numbers are skewed, and to her, they don’t even sound remotely correct.

“They’re not real numbers!” exclaimed Stanley, who hasn’t spoken to the media since August 2021.

Although Stanley couldn’t provide her total of cases dismissals, FOX21 started digging into the number that law enforcement officials have been citing to the media for months. We found out there were 995 cases dismissed, but not all of them can be attached to Stanley’s name.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that around 444 were not filed during Stanley’s term.

“Unless you’re looking at every case and why it was dismissed, it’s completely inappropriate. and inaccurate to say this is our number of dismissals and therefore we’re doing a horrible job,” said Stanley.

Some dismissals and charge reductions occur when a prosecutor commits a discovery violation by failing to disclose evidence or witnesses to the defense. Something that attorneys and judges allege Stanley’s office has a pattern of.

In a 21-page order earlier this year, Fremont County Judge Kaitlin Turner listed over 20 cases from the last two years with discovery violations by Stanley’s office. In April, one of these cases led Turner to sanction the district attorney. In that case, the person charged with first-degree murder got away with a reduced charge due to a lack of evidence from Stanley’s office.

“This has nothing to do with politics. This has to do with the district attorney not doing the job that she should be doing in these four counties. People are being let out on the street,” said Fremont County Commissioner Dwayne Mcfall.

Stanley has responded to the sanctions by filing an appeal with the Colorado Supreme Court, saying that her office would never willfully withhold evidence.

However, the Colorado Attorney Regulation Counsel is actively investigating Stanley’s office for attorney misconduct, following a complaint that also alleges a continued pattern of discovery violations. This complaint came after charges were dismissed in the closely followed case against Barry Morphew, a Chaffee County man accused of killing his wife.

When asked directly if she thought she had a pattern of discovery violations, Stanley responded pointedly, “Absolutely not. They’re [the Colorado Attorney Regulation Counsel’s investigation] not going to find anything. It’s a witch hunt in my opinion.”

Stanley said it has been difficult to remain silent through the allegations, and not stand up for her office, which she said is overworked and underpaid.

“I stand up for people all the time, every day. So, me not being able to stand up for myself was difficult,” said Stanley. “As of right now, the office is majorly underfunded… If one person quits, it will set back everything, and that’s the kind of shoestring budget it is at this point. But we have nothing but very, very experienced prosecutors in this office, and I’m so proud of that.”

Most of the noise is coming from what Stanley said is her problem child, Fremont County.

“I don’t have an issue with anybody else [the other counties in her jurisdiction]. The fact is, I’m not the Fremont County District Attorney. I’m the 11th Judicial District Attorney,” said Stanley.

FOX21 reached out to county commissioners and sheriff’s offices from all four of her counties. The Custer and Chaffee County Sheriffs declined to comment, Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw, said while he is aware of the issues going on in other counties, they have had no issues with the DA’s prosecutor stationed in their county, Stephanie Miller.

On the other hand, the county commissioners who fund her office have different opinions.

“Our county definitely has issues with the DA’s office,” said Custer County Commissioner Tom Flower. “I have been disappointed in her office’s performance on cases from our county. We met with Ms. Stanley and had no luck in getting our questions answered or an amended budget from her office.”

In order for the county commissioner to make any changes to their budget, they need a full-year financial audit that would explain what her office is spending money on. They have been asking for these financials from Stanley’s office for months.

“We have not heard from her. Have not seen her. No communication whatsoever,” said McFall, Fremont County commissioner.

The commissioners agree that they would be more than willing to allocate more money to Stanley’s “shoestring budget,” but without her financials, they can’t do anything.

Stanley didn’t give a clear answer as to why she hasn’t had any communication with the county commissioners in over six months. But what she did make clear was how underfunded her office was.

Even though Stanley said her office desperately needs the money to pay her staff more and make basic renovations to her office, she said she hasn’t handed in the financials they need because they haven’t given her a deadline.

“She knows how our budget works. We have given her those days, and for her to say, well, you haven’t told me when you want it, well, she knows she has to give it to us. We don’t really have a lot of problems with the performance of her office, but we would like some accountability out of her office, and we aren’t getting that from her,” said Park County Commissioner Richard Elsner, who also said his county has had no correspondence with her since January.

Stanley concluded the conversation with how she is proud of what her office is doing, including the implementation of a Critical Incident Response Team and the impanelment of the 11th Judicial District’s first grand jury, which should be in place within the next month. She is hoping the focus around her office can shift away from the accusations against her.

“I was raised by a Marine and I am a super, super strong person. I fight for justice and fairness every day and always have, but being accused of things that you didn’t do, to have that happen to me was difficult for me to deal with,” said Stanley.