DENVER (KDVR) — A 27-year-old man has been arrested for possessing images of child sexual abuse, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children unit.

The investigation was launched over the summer when a sheriff’s office investigator received several tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The center told the sheriff’s office about images showing sexual abuse of young children and said the possession of the images was associated with an unknown suspect in unincorporated Larimer County.

Joseph Major, 27, of Loveland, was arrested on Dec. 7 after a search warrant was obtained and used to search his home and seize his electronic devices on Nov. 29.

Major is facing charges of possessing more than one video of sexual exploitation of a child and possessing over 20 images of sexual exploitation of a child.

Major was employed by the Thompson School District from August 2015 to November this year, most recently serving as a paraprofessional at Peakview Academy at Conrad Ball, a preschool to eighth grade facility.

Thompson School District administrators have offered their full cooperation with the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

“These kinds of cases aren’t easy, from a technological or emotional standpoint,” Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen said in a release. “I’m grateful for our investigators who work in this challenging space to protect children and prevent future harm.”

Because of the charges’ nature, investigators are seeking anyone with information about inappropriate or concerning interactions with Major.

Investigator Justin Atwood can be contacted at (970) 498-5143. Those who want to remain anonymous can also report tips through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or stopcriminals.org.