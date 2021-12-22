Ex-cop arrested on murder charge in teen’s death

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A former police officer accused in the fatal shooting of a teenager has been formally charged with murder.

According to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s office, 36-year-old Adam Holen has been charged with:

1 count of second-degree murder (Felony Class 2),

1 count of felony menacing (Felony Class 5),

1 count of prohibited use of a weapon (Misdemeanor Class 2), and

2 violent crime sentence enhancers.

The DA’s office announced the charges on Wednesday. Holen was arrested, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Court records show bond was set at $50,000. A court date had not been set as of Wednesday afternoon.

Holen resigned from the Greenwood Village Police Department weeks before the incident, according to a copy of his Nov. 1 resignation letter obtained by FOX31. The letter also listed his address as near the area where the shooting happened.

Holen is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Peyton Blitstein during what police described as a gunfire exchange between the two on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

APD has said it started as a confrontation between Holen and a group of teenagers, including Blitstein, over a careless driving incident in the neighborhood of the 3900 block of South Addison Way.

Home surveillance video captured the incident. Blitstein died, and Holen was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.