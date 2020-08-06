Ex-Broncos, CU lineman Justin Bannan pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in attempted murder case

BOULDER (KDVR) — Former Broncos and University of Colorado defensive lineman Justin Bannan pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity Thursday in connection to a shooting that left a woman wounded in October of 2019.

Police said the shooting was random and that Bannan and the woman, Ashley Marie, worked in the same building. They added the two were distantly acquainted.

Marie was shot in the right shoulder and is now suing Bannan for civil damages.

Bannan will undergo a mental health evaluation at a state hospital.

He was booked into the Boulder County Jail in October and is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault (extreme indifference), first-degree assault (intent to cause serious bodily injury) and first-degree burglary.

Bannan played at CU from 1997 to 2001. He was a fifth-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2002 NFL Draft.

He played for the Bills from 2002 to 2005 and the Baltimore Ravens from 2006 to 2009.

He played in 16 games for the Broncos in 2010 and 2012, with stints with the St. Louis Rams in 2011 and the Detroit Lions in 2013 before he retired.

According to an arrest affidavit, after Bannan was arrested, he told an officer he has hydrocephalus, which can lead to the loss of reasoning skills and other issues, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Bannan reportedly told the officer he got rid of his cellphone because someone was using it to track him.

The officer also said Bannan told him he believed the Russian mafia was following him. He said he went into a dark room at Black Lab Sports to hide from the mafia.

Bannan reportedly said the shooting was an “accident,” saying he only fired once and did not mean to hit the woman.

The affidavit also states officers recovered items Bannan was carrying when he was arrested, including a rolled-up $20 bill with a white, powdery residue which tested positive for cocaine.



