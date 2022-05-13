ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A new project to help families facing eviction starts next week In Arapahoe County. Low-income families facing the possibility of losing their homes could qualify for their free legal services.

Colorado Legal Services is partnering with Arapahoe County to offer the legal clinic starting May 17 at the county building located at 1690 W. Littleton Blvd., third floor, Littleton. It will be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between 8-11 a.m.

The program was made possible after the Arapahoe Board of County Commissioners approved the program and the use of federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The money will fund the program for three years.

Colorado Legal Services currently has a similar program in Denver, Adams and Pueblo counties.

For more information or to set up an appointment, visit Colorado Legal Services.