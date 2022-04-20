COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Less traffic and more room to enjoy: that’s the goal of a new reservation system to drive to the top of “America’s Mountain.”

Starting May 1, a new timed-entry reservation system will launch in order to decrease the amount of car traffic leading to the summit of Pikes Peak. Reserved time slots will be required starting May 27. Currently, the cost of entry is $35 per vehicle for up to five people.

“We opened up brand new Summit Visitors Center in June,” said the new Manager of Pike’s Peak Skylar Rorabaugh. “The lot of visitation that we saw was people staying up at the peak for hours on end, so we understood immediately we needed more parking.”

With obvious limitations to parking at the top of one of Colorado’s highest peaks, Rorabaugh and his team started studying solutions. Looking at other models in the state, a timed reservation system made the most sense.

“If we have open reservations for drive-up customers, we will still allow those up until the point where we’re at 100% reservations booked for the day,” Rorabaugh said.

Even if you’re not able to make a reservation, there will be a free shuttle system from the Devil’s Playground area to take people to the top.

Drivers will need to show proof of reservation at the base of the toll road up the mountain. They will then be given a ticket to display on their dashboard.

“I think it’s not only going to provide a more seamless experience but there is also a sustainability factor that’s important in making sure that we manage congestion and traffic going up the highway,” said President and CEO of Visit Colorado Springs Doug Price.

Price said hundreds of thousands of people go up the mountain every year, and the folks visiting from out of town bring in billions of tourism dollars to the City of Colorado Springs every year.