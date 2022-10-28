DENVER (KDVR) — Halloween weekend has arrived. Whether you are looking for a place to take your kids trick-or-treating or a fun Halloween bar crawl or events to get you in the spooky mood, we have you covered.
From events to ghost towns to costumes and even movies, there is something for everyone in this guide.
Weather Forecast
The Pinpoint Weather team said the beginning of the weekend looks clear and chilly. Friday night will have clear skies and temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s in Denver.
Saturday will be a beautiful and seasonal start to the holiday weekend. The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting sunny skies and highs in the low 60s.
Meteorologist Chris Tomer said, “Get ready for bucket-loads of candy, Monday will be a beautiful day for Halloween activities and trick-or-treating.”
The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting that the spookiest day of the year will be dry, sunny and warm with highs in the mid-60s.
Events
Here is a look at the events for both adults and kids:
Oct. 28
- A Dark & Stormy Murder at The Brown Palace
- Aspen Grove Halloween Extravaganza– Denver
- Graveyard Groove: Halloween Silent Disco– Denver- McGregor Square
- Halloween Pottery Painting at Grandma’s House Brewery
- Trick or Drink: Denver Halloween Bar Crawl
- Monster Mash Up Halloween Party– The Golden Mill
Oct. 29
- Adrift’s Freaky Deaky Tiki Halloween Party 2022– Denver
- A Halloween Haunt– Denver
- A Storybook Holiday: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde– Highlands Ranch
- Boo Blast: Halloween Carnival and Dance– Pueblo
- Centennial Halloween Ninja Night
- COLOWEEN 2022 – Colorado’s #1 Adult Halloween Party– Denver
- Halloween Ash-Bash @ Searle Ranch! – Monument
- Halloween Baby Goat Yoga– Denver
- Halloween Bar Crawl– Denver- El Tejano
- Halloween Cover Show with Oasis/Motörhead/Ramones/Green Day– Hi-Dive- Denver
- Halloween Festival – Lowry Town Center
- Halloween Hoopla– Centennial
- Halloween Magic at the Avalon Ballroom– Boulder
- Halloween Zombie Crawl– Denver- The Ginn Mill
- Howl-o-Ween– The Golden Mill
- Doom Sum– Denver
- 7th Annual Tennyson Fall Fest
- The 5th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl – Denver- Icehouse Tavern
Oct. 30
- Goatflix & Chill- Hocus Pocus- Golden
- Halloween Goat Yoga– Golden
- Halloween Hoopla– Centennial
- Halloween Spooktacular!– Colorado Symphony Orchestra- Denver
- The Fright Party Costume Party– Denver
Oct. 31
Where can you trick or treat?
Here is a list when trick-or-treat and Halloween events are scheduled:
Arvada
- Olde Town Arvada’s Trick or Treat Street– Oct. 28
- Trunk Or Treat– Arvada- Oct. 29
Aurora
- Trick Or Treat at Stanley– Aurora- Oct. 30
Broomfield
Castle Rock
- Trick or Treat Yourself– Castle Rock- Oct. 27-31
Colorado Springs
- Halloween Boo Bash– Colorado Springs- Oct. 29
- Indoor Family Halloween Festival– Colorado Springs- Oct. 31
Denver
- Broncos trick-or-treat– Oct. 29
- BOOnion Station Trick-or-Treat Parade– Oct. 26
- DIY Trick or Treat Bag + Costume Party– Denver Public Library- Oct. 29
- Halloween Festival – Lowry Town Center- Oct. 31
- Trick or Treat Halloween VR Race– Denver International Airport- Oct. 31
- Trick-or-treat trail– Denver Zoo- Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28–31
Durango
- Children’s Halloween Trick-or-Treat– Oct. 31
Erie
- Boo! On Briggs Street– Oct. 29
- Halloween Safety Stop– Erie- Oct. 31
Fort Collins
- Tiny Tot Halloween– Oct. 31
Johnstown
- Trick or Treat Street Johnstown 2022– Oct. 29
Lakewood
- BOO-MAR — Belmar– Oct. 29
Littleton
- BOO-rific Bash & Splash– Littleton- Oct. 28
- Trick or Treat Street– Littleton- Oct. 29
Longmont
- All Ages Tricks & Treats Halloween Party!– Longmont- Oct. 29
- Longmont Halloween Parade– Oct. 29
Louisville
- Halloween Spooktacular– Oct. 31
Loveland
- City of Loveland– Trick or Treat- Oct. 31
- Loveland Harvest Night Fun Run and Fall Festival– Oct. 29
Monte Vista
- Monte Vista Halloween Festival– Oct. 28
Palisade
- Trick or Treat Street– Oct. 31
Rifle
- Halloween Parade & Trunk or Treat– Oct. 31
Vail
- Trick or Treat Trot– Oct. 31
Woodland Park
- Trick Or Treat In Memorial Park– Woodland Park- Oct. 28
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.
Colorado ghost towns
Oh, and if you are looking to take a step back in time and go on an adventure, look no further. Colorado is filled with many abandoned mining towns which many consider to be ghost towns.
From empty buildings to beautiful historic landmarks, there are adventures to behold. Check out our list of seven ghost towns in Colorado.
And while you are out and about enjoying all of the fun spooky season has to offer, be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather app to get vital weather information sent straight to your phone.
Where to buy Halloween costumes
Here are places to find costumes in the metro area:
Disguises: A Costume Superstore
- 10500 W Colfax Ave., Lakewood, CO 80215
Gott A Costume
- 15167 E Hampden Ave., Aurora, CO 80014
Party City
- Aurora: 14160 E Ellsworth Ave., Aurora, CO 80012
- Centennial: 8222 S Yosemite St., Centennial, CO 80112
- Denver: 7757 E 36th Ave., Denver, CO 80238
- Denver: 2530 S Colorado Blvd., Denver, CO 80222
- Lakewood: 7000 W Alameda Ave., Lakewood, CO 80226
- Littleton: 7735 W Long Dr., Littleton, CO 80123
Reinke Brothers Store
- 5663 S. Prince St., Littleton, CO 80120
Spirit Halloween
- Aurora: 15700 E Briarwood Circle, Aurora, CO 80016
- Boulder: 2798 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, CO 80302
- Castle Rock: 5050 Factory Shops Blvd., Castle Rock, CO 80108
- Cherry Creek: 2500 East 1st Ave., Denver, CO 80206
- Denver: 7240 West Alaska Drive, Denver, CO 80226
- Denver: 7150 Leetsdale Drive, Denver, CO 80224
- Englewood: 705 West Hampden Ave., Englewood, CO 80110
- Fort Collins: 4336 South College Ave., Fort Collins, CO 80525
- Golden: 17120 West Colfax Ave., Golden, CO 80401
- Greeley: 2000 Greeley Mall, Greeley, CO 80631
- Highlands Ranch: 9579 S University Blvd., Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
- Lakewood: 1000 South Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80226
- Littleton: 7301 South Santa Fe Dr., Littleton, CO 80120
- Littleton: 10251 West Bowles Ave., Littleton, CO 80127
- Lone Tree: 8467 South Yosemite St., Lone Tree, CO 80124
- Longmont: 1649 Main St., Longmont, CO 80501
- Loveland: 1665 Rocky Mountain Ave., Loveland, CO 80538
- Northfield: 8246 E Northfield Blvd., Denver, CO 80230
- Northglenn: 331 W 104th Ave., Northglenn, CO 80234
- Superior: 550 Marshall Rd., Superior, CO 80027
- Westminster: 9120 Wadsworth Parkway, Westminster, CO 80021
- Westminster: 4750 West 120th Ave., Westminster, CO 80020
- Westminster: 14644 Orchard Parkway, Westminster, CO 80023
The Wizard’s Chest
- 451 Broadway, Denver
If you do not feel like going to a store to shop, there are plenty of online options for costumes, including Amazon.
Corn Mazes
- Anderson Farms– Erie
- Baseggio Family Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze– Atwood
- Colorado Kids Ranch– Monument
- Cottonwood Farm– Lafayette
- Denver Botanic Gardens
- Diana’s Pumpkin Patch Corn Maze– Canon City
- Fritzler Farm Park– La Salle
- Hankins Farms– Johnstown
- Hergenreder Farms– Longmont
- Maize in the City– Thornton
- Mazzotti Farms– Hudson
- Mile High Farms– Bennett
- Miller Farms– Platteville
- Pope Farms– Wiggins
- Pumpkins and More A-maiz-ing Farm– Holyoke
- Rock Creek Farm– Broomfield
- Rocky Mountain Pumpkin Ranch– Longmont
- Something From The Farm* (Bale maze)- Fort Collins
- Studt Farms– Grand Junction
- Terror in the Corn– Weld County
- The Patch– Elizabeth
Most popular Halloween movie in Colorado
Wishlisted, a lifestyle platform, recently put together a list of the top Halloween movies from every state by using data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends.
According to the data, the number one Halloween movie in Colorado is “The Shining.” “The Shining” was a novel written by Stephen King in 1977. The movie came out in 1980.
For what it’s worth, “The Shining” is not even listed in the top 100 Halloween movies of all time on IMDB.