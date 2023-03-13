DENVER (KDVR) — The Mountain West Conference will host six games at Ball Arena for the First and Second Rounds of the NCAA Men’s Tournament.

The games will take place on Friday and Sunday in Denver.

March 17 games at Ball Arena

Here is a look at the schedule of games for March 17:

Tickets

The tickets are separated by sessions. There are three sessions that will take place at Ball Arena. The first two games on March 17 count as session one, the second set of games count as session two, and the two games on Sunday count as session three.

Session one tickets are available on Ticketmaster and are $84 and up as of Monday morning.

Session two tickets are available on Ticketmaster and are $89 and up as of Monday morning.

Session three tickets are available on Ticketmaster and are $107 and up as of Monday morning.

Parking

The parking lots at Ball Arena open three hours prior to the start of an event. Ball Arena is located at 1000 Chopper Circle in Denver.

Here is a look at the parking map from Ball Arena:

Ball Arena parking lot map

According to the Ball Arena website, credit/debit cards are accepted at all Toyota Ball Arena parking lots for all events. Cash payments are only accepted at the 7th Street Entrance Plaza; parking rates will be discounted $5.00 at the 7th Street Entrance Plaza when paying with a credit/debit card.

What’s not allowed at Ball Arena?

If you are attending any of the tournament games, here are the items that are not allowed at Ball Arena:

Air horns/whistles/vuvuzelas

Animals (service animals permitted)

Any form of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms

Audio/video recording devices

Bags larger than 10in x 6in x 4in, backpacks, briefcases, and luggage

Cans

Camera monopods/bipods/tripods

Chemicals

Drones and other unmanned aerial devices/vehicles

External flash camera units

Fireworks, smoke bombs, etc.

Glass containers

Hard case containers (coolers, briefcases, etc.)

Headdresses and face paint styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions.

Illegal drugs or substances

Inflatable objects (beach balls, latex balloons, “clappers”, etc.)

Interchangeable/detachable camera lenses or cameras with lenses longer than four inches

Large or offensive signs

Large umbrellas/golf umbrellas/any umbrella with a pointed end

Laser pointers/pens

Outside alcohol

Sealed bottles of water

Outside food/beverages

Police/radio scanners of any kind

Regulation size sports equipment including, but not limited to hockey and lacrosse sticks

Selfie sticks

Skateboards, roller blades, roller skates, roller shoes, ice skates, etc.

Unapproved pamphlets, handouts, advertisements, stickers, etc.

Weapons

Any other devices that may potentially interfere with, harm, and/or distract any sports or event participant, other guest, audio or audio/visual telecast or recording of the game, or any technology-related service provided by the venue

Other items as determined by facility management

The second round will take place on Saturday and Sunday, with games happening in Denver on Sunday. We will update this story with game times for Sunday once the schedule has been released.