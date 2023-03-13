DENVER (KDVR) — The Mountain West Conference will host six games at Ball Arena for the First and Second Rounds of the NCAA Men’s Tournament.
The games will take place on Friday and Sunday in Denver.
March 17 games at Ball Arena
Here is a look at the schedule of games for March 17:
- No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 UC Santa Barbara: 11:30 a.m.
- No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 NC State: 2 p.m.
- No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 Grand Canyon: 5:35 p.m.
- No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Arizona State or No. 11 Nevada: 8:05 p.m.
Tickets
The tickets are separated by sessions. There are three sessions that will take place at Ball Arena. The first two games on March 17 count as session one, the second set of games count as session two, and the two games on Sunday count as session three.
- Session one tickets are available on Ticketmaster and are $84 and up as of Monday morning.
- Session two tickets are available on Ticketmaster and are $89 and up as of Monday morning.
- Session three tickets are available on Ticketmaster and are $107 and up as of Monday morning.
Parking
The parking lots at Ball Arena open three hours prior to the start of an event. Ball Arena is located at 1000 Chopper Circle in Denver.
Here is a look at the parking map from Ball Arena:
According to the Ball Arena website, credit/debit cards are accepted at all Toyota Ball Arena parking lots for all events. Cash payments are only accepted at the 7th Street Entrance Plaza; parking rates will be discounted $5.00 at the 7th Street Entrance Plaza when paying with a credit/debit card.
What’s not allowed at Ball Arena?
If you are attending any of the tournament games, here are the items that are not allowed at Ball Arena:
- Air horns/whistles/vuvuzelas
- Animals (service animals permitted)
- Any form of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms
- Audio/video recording devices
- Bags larger than 10in x 6in x 4in, backpacks, briefcases, and luggage
- Cans
- Camera monopods/bipods/tripods
- Chemicals
- Drones and other unmanned aerial devices/vehicles
- External flash camera units
- Fireworks, smoke bombs, etc.
- Glass containers
- Hard case containers (coolers, briefcases, etc.)
- Headdresses and face paint styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions.
- Illegal drugs or substances
- Inflatable objects (beach balls, latex balloons, “clappers”, etc.)
- Interchangeable/detachable camera lenses or cameras with lenses longer than four inches
- Large or offensive signs
- Large umbrellas/golf umbrellas/any umbrella with a pointed end
- Laser pointers/pens
- Outside alcohol
- Sealed bottles of water
- Outside food/beverages
- Police/radio scanners of any kind
- Regulation size sports equipment including, but not limited to hockey and lacrosse sticks
- Selfie sticks
- Skateboards, roller blades, roller skates, roller shoes, ice skates, etc.
- Unapproved pamphlets, handouts, advertisements, stickers, etc.
- Weapons
- Any other devices that may potentially interfere with, harm, and/or distract any sports or event participant, other guest, audio or audio/visual telecast or recording of the game, or any technology-related service provided by the venue
- Other items as determined by facility management
The second round will take place on Saturday and Sunday, with games happening in Denver on Sunday. We will update this story with game times for Sunday once the schedule has been released.